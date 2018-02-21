Nurse practitioner-led clinic coming to Amherstburg?

By Ron Giofu

Could a nurse-practitioner (NP)-led clinic be coming to Amherstburg?

There are roughly 25 in the province with NP-led clinics within the Erie St. Clair Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) currently being in Essex, Lakeshore and Sarnia, said Pauline Gemmell, executive director of the Essex County Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic, located on Victoria Ave. in the Town of Essex.

There is also an outreach clinic in Windsor, she added.

“They are led by nurse practitioners. There are no physicians other than collaborative doctors,” explained Gemmell. “Nurse practitioners will see you, do physicals, diagnose you and order tests. It’s a unique model of care.”

There is the possibility that a similar clinic could come to Amherstburg, said Gemmell, and she helped write the business case for it.

“We have a lot of interest and support from the residents of the Town of Amherstburg. Town council passed a resolution at their Oct. 23 meeting to have CAO John Miceli work with me to develop the business case,” said Gemmell. “One of the most important things is to make sure the community is behind it.”

According to Gemmell, many seniors in the community have said they would love to have an NP clinic within the community.

“I have letters of endorsement from the Golden Age Club, the Amherstburg Family Health Team, pharmacists, business owners, (Essex-Windsor) EMS Chief Bruce Krauter, police chief Tim Berthiaume, Amherstburg’s mayor, former deputy mayor, the physician recruiter Joan Mavrinac, Chamber of Commerce and more,” she said.

Two public meetings are scheduled on the matter, the first being Feb. 28 at town hall from 5-6:30 p.m. The second is planned for March 2 in the Libro Centre’s “Energy Zone” room from 10-11:30 a.m.

“It’s good to know what the community thinks,” said Gemmell. “Community consultation is always a good idea.”

Gemmell believes that the town’s rising senior population could play a factor.

“I think one of the things that the ministry may be interested in seeing is how engaged the community is in bringing health care to the community. Amherstburg’s senior population over the age of 65 is rising,” she said. “Currently 20 per cent of the population is over 65 and this is expected to increase to 25 per cent over the next three years.”

Gemmell said, if the community wants a NP-led clinic and the province approves it, it would run very similarly to the one in Essex. She added it would even operate under the same board of directors.

“It works really well (in Essex),” said Gemmell, who is an Amherstburg resident.

It could work well in Amherstburg as well, she added.

“We have a safe community with a lot of historical interest and seniors are interested in retiring there. A good local municipal police service along with excellent health care delivered by a team of nurse practitioners is the ideal scenario for a happy, safe and healthy retirement,” she said.

The Essex and Windsor clinics have a total of four nurse practitioners (NPs), a social worker, registered dietitian, registered practical nurses, registered nurses, physiotherapist, chiropractor, and a massage therapist. All services are paid for by the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care, said Gemmell.

“The NP clinic is led by nurse practitioners who practice in a team based model, “she noted. “We have some unique services such as health promotion programs which are based on identified patient needs, home visits for patients identified by the NP as being at risk, diabetes education classes etc. Our strength is in our collaborations within our team and with the external organizations that we work with for the benefit of our patients.”