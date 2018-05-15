Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic approved for Amherstburg

By Ron Giofu

The nurse practitioner-led clinic that is likely to be moving into the former St. Bernard School is one step closer to reality.

The clinic has received official approval from the province and will be part of the seniors’ hub that is planned for the former Richmond St. school. The Town of Amherstburg recently announced it will purchase the school building from the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board for $550,000.

In a letter from Essex County Nurse Practitioner-led Clinic executive director Pauline Gemmell to CAO John Miceli that was included as part of Monday night’s agenda, Gemmell advised of the approval.

“I am very pleased to share with you that on April 30, 2018 I received notification from the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care that the application to expand access to lnterprofessional Primary Care Teams to the community of Amherstburg was approved,” Gemmell wrote. “Through this expansion, the Essex County Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic is committed to providing services to the unattached patient population in the town of Amherstburg with a focus on patients that are at risk of prevalence of chronic disease or frail/elderly.”

Gemmell said the Amherstburg clinic will have three full-time nurse practitioners, a registered dietitian, a health promoter, physiotherapy services, a full-time registered practical nurse, an office administrator and a full-time receptionist

“This team will target 2,400 patients,” she said.

Gemmell told the RTT that “this story began last August when Caroline Davies, a nurse practitioner in the community suggested that I should consider bringing service to the town. I had several conversations with the CAO of the town John Miceli and the business case was written with input from the community. We held several town hall type meetings bringing our team to Amherstburg to respond to questions and provide information. We were joined at these meetings by our board of directors president Michael Lavoie, our Clinical Lead Nurse Practitioner Kate Bolohan, Miceli and Amherstburg nurse practitioner Caroline Davies.”

At a public meeting in March, Miceli told residents that the aim is to have the clinic open later in 2018 or by early 2019 and the clinic would take up about 4,300 square feet of the roughly 30,000 square St. Bernard School building. Kate Bolohan, a nurse practitioner and clinical lead at the Essex County clinic, said at the same meeting that appointments are roughly 15-30 minutes in length and can involve other health professionals to help treat the needs of the specific patient.

There are roughly 25 in the province with NP-led clinics within the Erie St. Clair Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) currently being in Essex, Lakeshore and Sarnia. The Essex County Nurse-Led Practitioner Clinic also operates an “outreach site” on Drouillard Road in Windsor.

“I think people will be really happy with the service,” said Gemmell.