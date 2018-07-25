Numerous mischief complaints reported to vehicles on Balaclava St.

The Amherstburg Police Service is investigating three complaints of mischief to vehicles on Balaclava St.

Police were called to homes on the local street twice on Saturday. One vehicle was damaged due to a rock being thrown at it as it was parked in a driveway, police say. The vehicle sustained a cracked windshield. That call came in around 8:45 a.m.

Later in the day, another vehicle parked on Balaclava was reported to be scratched. Police say it is unclear if the two matters are related. The latter call came in around 1:50 p.m.

There was also a report of soap being put in a gas tank of a vehicle, also on Balaclava St. That was reported to police last Tuesday at 9:35 a.m.

If anyone has information regarding these incidents, they are asked to contact Amherstburg police at 519-736-3622 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).

Accidents A pair of separate accidents on Howard Ave. were investigated by Amherstburg police last week. Both occurred last Thursday. A two-vehicle crash on Howard Ave. near Texas Road is under investigation with both drivers sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A separate accident later in that same afternoon resulted in a 30-year-old male charged with failure to yield from a driveway, police say.

Break-in A break-in to a home in the 200 block of Hamilton Dr. has resulted in a pair of youths being dealt with through the Youth Justice Act. Police say the youths were turned over to their parents. They allegedly gained entry to the home through a window and caused mischief inside the home. It was reported Saturday around 6:15 p.m.

Breach Amherstburg police were called to Ranta Marina for a report of a male possibly trying to steal a boat. While police determined there was no theft attempted, a 30-year-old LaSalle man was still charged with breaching bail conditions. It was reported to police July 16 around 12:15 a.m.

Possible fraud Amherstburg police were called to a home on Fort St. for a report of a person receiving a suspicious cell phone bill. The bill came in at over $1,000, police say, and the person believes the bill is fraudulent. Amherstburg police say the matter is under investigation and there are no suspects. It was reported to police last Friday afternoon.

Thefts Amherstburg police were called to the 100 block of Fort St. where a sticker was missing from a license plate from a vehicle parked at a home. The matter is under investigation and it was reported July 16.

*Two bicycles were reported stolen from a home on Murray St. July 16. The report came in around 8:10 p.m. One of the bikes is a female mountain bike that is light blue. The second bike is a dark red Super Cycle that is dark red. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Stats There were 12 traffic-related stops last week, five 911 hangup calls and ten alarm calls. Police also had a high-risk traffic stop last Tuesday afternoon that is under investigation.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service