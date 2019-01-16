Numerous B&E’s reported last week

The Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment were kept busy with a number of break-ins and thefts last week.

Police were called to the 7000 block of Concession 7 last Monday for a theft of machinery tools, with the tools valued at $6,200. The matter is under investigation. Police say the thefts occurred from an unlocked garage.

Officers were called to Walmart last Monday afternoon as electronics were reported stolen. There are suspects and the matter is under investigation.

Last Tuesday, a garage on Balaclava St. S. was entered and police say consumable items, hand tools and a bicycle were stolen from an unlocked garage. There are no suspects at the present time.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, a home in the 800 block of Front Road South had a door left open but police say there was no damage and no reports of anything taken.

A pharmacy was broken into in the 400 block of Sandwich St. S. last Wednesday. A door was reportedly smashed and narcotics were taken.

A garage in the 1100 block of Front Rod North was entered last Wednesday, as was a vehicle, and change and other items were stolen from the vehicle, police state.

Another theft last Wednesday on Victoria St. North saw a vehicle entered and personal items stolen.

Police state a home in the 200 block of St. Arnaud St. was broken into last Wednesday and tools were stolen. It was reported around 12:10 p.m. and police add there are no suspects.

Police say a theft was reported last Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of Seymour St. as a door to a garage was pushed open and tools stolen.

A theft from a vehicle was reported last Thursday in the 400 block of King St. There are no suspects and personal items stolen from the vehicle, police say.

A shoplifting complaint at Walmart was reported last Friday afternoon where electronics were allegedly attempted to be stolen. A 51-year-old Amherstburg woman was charged with theft under $5,000, police say.

Police returned to Walmart later in the day Friday for an alleged theft of consumable goods. There are suspects, police say, and charges are pending.

A theft of fuel was reported from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Sandwich St. S., with police stating the vehicle was damaged in the attempt. The vehicle was parked at a business.

Another attempted theft was reported at Walmart where electronics were again allegedly the subject. A 28-year-old Windsor man was arrested and charges are pending.

A break-in to a home in the 1800 block of Erie Ave. was reported Monday. Police say there was forced entry to a door and it was unconfirmed as of press time if anything had been taken. There are no suspects currently.

A theft in the 8700 block of County Road 20 was reported Monday. A window was smashed from a building and machinery was stolen. There are no suspects.

Mischiefs Police report that tires were slashed on a vehicle parked on Murray St. It was reported Sunday morning and there are no suspects.

-A vehicle parked in the 100 block of Fryer St. had its front passenger fender dented and there are no suspects. It was reported Sunday evening.