Number of accidents reported at rural intersections

The Amherstburg Police Service is reporting a number of crashes at rural intersections last week.

A two-vehicle crash was reported at Concession 4 North and County Road 10 (Middle Side Road) around 6:35 a.m. last Friday. A 45-year-old Windsor woman was charged with disobeying a stop sign. Earlier that morning, around 1:05 a.m., Amherstburg police say a 32-year-old Amherstburg man was charged with disobeying a stop sign after a two-vehicle collision at County Road 18 and Concession 4 South. There were no injuries in either accident.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. Friday, a crash was reported at County Road 20 and Texas Road. Police say minor damage was reported with no injuries. A 47-year-old Amherstburg woman was charged with failing to drive in marked lane.

A two-vehicle accident on Saturday around 11:50 a.m. resulted in no injuries and a 38-year-old woman charged with failing to yield to through traffic. That accident was reported at County Road 10 and Concession 3 North.

Thefts At least four vehicles in a subdivision near Middle Side Road and Howard Ave. were entered with change and a wallet among the items taken. All vehicles were locked. Three of the vehicles were on Eagle Cr. and the other one was parked on Birdie Cr. Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles and not leave anything of value inside.

*Two separate thefts were reported from Walmart last week. On Friday around 1:50 p.m., a 59-year-old Windsor man was arrested for allegedly trying to steal garden tools. On Saturday at around 1:40 p.m., a 50-year-old Amherstburg man was apprehended for allegedly trying to leave the store with electronics. Both were charged with theft under $5,000, police say.

*An attempted theft was reported at Shoppers Drug Mart. It was reported last Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. that someone tried to enter storage units at the rear of the store. Police say the locks were cut. It does not appear that anything was taken, police add.

Stats There were eight 911 hangup calls and one alarm call that Amherstburg police responded to last week. There were also 25 traffic-related charges laid.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service