Novice Majors donate pile of canned goods to Amherstburg Food & Fellowship Mission

By Jolene Perron

A group of Amherstburg Stars Novice Major travel team players took to the streets, knocked on doors and collected donations for the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission.

This is the first year the coaches came up with the fundraiser “Fill the Pantry.” Along with parent volunteers, the children canvassed the community for three hours in the morning Dec. 16. Head coach Jean-Marc Mongeau said they split the kids up into groups and sent them out to Boblo, Golfview, Kingsbridge and the Monopoly areas. They chose those areas because of how dense they were, so they had the ability to come back with more in a shorter period of time.

“They were very, very welcoming, a lot of gifts were given, even clothes were donated and money as well so they were very welcoming to the kids,” said Mongeau. “One of the boys said it’s just so great to give back to the community, so the fact that at 8-years-old, they’re feeling that way is pretty neat.”

After the cans were collected, the children were treated to pizza at the Libro Centre, which was donated by Capri.

“We are very grateful for what happened today, with the coaches and the team putting together this food drive, it’s teaching the kids about people who are less fortunate than them and I am very grateful,” said Tim McAllister, president of the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission. “ When youteach the kids to give back and to help other people, that makes me happy and it’s what the mission is about – people helping people.”