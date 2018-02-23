“Nifty Needleworkers” sharing their craft with local children

By Ron Giofu

A group known as the “Nifty Needleworkers” knit every Wednesday with their work often benefitting area charities and causes.

Now, the knitters are aiming to share their craft with the next generation.

A group of women from the Wednesday afternoon knitters stay at the Gibson Gallery and teach local children how to knit later in the day, with three children currently enrolled in the classes.

The classes are wrapping up their first four-week stretch, with another four-week schedule of classes to immediately follow.

“We just decided we’d like to teach some young (people) how to knit,” said Judy Bondy. “We thought it would be a good art for them to have.”

Bondy said the classes are free and open to both girls and boys. They are aiming to get children ages 7-12 years of age.

“We think it’s going well,” said Bondy, who was teaching last week’s class with Jeannie Galt and Liz Campbell. “We have three enthusiastic young knitters. We’re happy with the numbers right now. They are enthusiastic about what we’re doing.”

The classes are free and the “Nifty Needleworkers” provide the needles and yarn, though the students can take them home to work on their knitting. Classes run Wednesdays at the Gibson Gallery from 4-5 p.m.

“It’s really fun,” said Charlotte Bondy, one of the young students in the class. “They make it really easy to learn. When I came here, it just came so clearly.”

The students said they have fun when they go to the gallery for the classes.

“Time flies when we do this a lot,” said Charlotte.