Next step in determining Camp Bryerswood’s future coming Oct. 9

The local Guiding movement is still fighting to keep Camp Bryerswood and the next step in that process is scheduled for Oct. 9.

According to a press release sent out last week, volunteers with the Bryerswood Youth Camp Optimist Club (BYC) stated that “the future of a beloved 25-acre campground and recreational property is now in the hands of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.”

The release states that Girl Guides of Canada, which owns a number of campsites including Camp Bryerswood, made an application under s. 10 of the Charities Accounting Act to sell off all of its camp properties in the province. The application was scheduled to be heard on May 8 but was adjourned to allow affected campground committees and interested parties the opportunity to seek official intervenor status to make representations.

Taras Kulish, a lawyer with Steinberg Title Hope & Israel LLP and co-counsel for BYC Optimist Club says he is confident that the court will grant them standing as an intervenor in the application.

“The hope is that we will ultimately be successful in having the property transferred to BYC Optimist Club — which is incorporated under the Canada Not-for-profit Corporations Act — for the benefit of the youth in the entire community,” he said in the press release. “The purpose of our intervention is to stop the sale to third parties with no connections to the camp, which would likely operate on a for-profit basis with no guarantees that the youth in the community will be considered.”

According to the Notice of Motion to Intervene, the land was purchased in 1992 and has been held in trust for the use, benefit and advantage of the Girl Guides. BYC Optimist Club has a vested interest and has supported the campground in many ways, “including financially and with sweat equity since its inception in 1992.”

The members of BYC Optimist Club are long-term Girl Guides who have been associated with Camp Bryerswood for decades.

The River Town Times reported in Nov. 2017 that the Girl Guides took over the property from the KOA and have been operating it since then. It attracts youth from not only Windsor-Essex County, but Chatham-Kent as well.

“This is the camp for down here,” BYC Optimist Club vice president Cathy Robertson said last November. “The next closest camps are up towards Sarnia and London.”

Kathi Poupard, president of BYC Optimist Club, says the Guiding community in those areas believe that if Camp Bryerswood was run locally, it will be sustainable and profitable.

“BYC Optimist Club has submitted a 15-year business plan to the court to show how the camp can be run on a profitable basis and still be an affordable venue for youth organizations in our community to use,” Poupard said in the press release. “All profits will be reinvested back into the camp and programming.”

Robertson added: “We are hopeful that we can come to a fair negotiated or mediated settlement before a judge takes this out of the parties’ hands and makes its own decision. At the same time, we are optimistic that we can arrive at a negotiated settlement with Girl Guides of Canada before the court has to make those decisions.”

BYC Optimist Club launched a GoFundMe campaign to fund legal and other fees for the court proceedings and the transfer of ownership of Camp Bryerswood. Robertson said the link is www.gofundme.com/bryerswood-youth-camp. They are trying to raise $15,000.

“We really need funds to help moving forward in this process,” said Robertson.

The Oct. 9 hearing will see the court determine whether or not the volunteer group will act as an intervenor in the proceeding.