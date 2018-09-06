New pet wash facility now officially opened

By Ron Giofu

Pet owners now have another alternative if they are looking to keep their pets clean.

The new Amherstburg Pet Wash was officially opened recently with Mayor Aldo DiCarlo on hand to cut the ribbon. The new pet wash is an enclosed booth that is located along the east side of the Amherstburg Car Wash on Simcoe St.

Owner Luigi DiPierdomenico stated that the pet wash is climate controlled and features various types of shampoos, conditioners, flea and tick removers and other options that pet owners can use while bathing their animals.

There is also a vacuum that people can use to remove excess pet hair, a dryer for the animal and the opportunity to purchase pet treats. The cost is $10 for ten minutes with extra minutes available to be purchased if needed.

“It’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year,” said DiPierdomenico. “You can come day or night.”

DiPierdomenico said the pet wash is cleaned daily and there is an option to put a pet on a platform or on the floor with both options being angled to allow water to drain out.

“It’s all natural products and environmentally-friendly,” he said.

There are few pet washes in Ontario, with DiPierdomenico stating the only other one he is aware of being in Lindsay. He had to drive to Ypsilanti, Michigan to view one before purchasing one for Amherstburg.

“I was looking online one night to see if I could find additional services for the car wash site,” he said. “It’s something I thought the community needs.”

“This is actually a very unique business,” said DiCarlo. “It’s very cool to have it in the town of Amherstburg. Considering the amount of pets we have in town, I think it will be well used.”

There is a Facebook page for the new venture, simply by searching “Amherstburg Pet Wash.”