New owners at Shooters Roadhouse after 27 years

By Ron Giofu

There has been a changing of the guard at Shooters Roadhouse.

Owned by Tim Good since 1991, the local bar/restaurant was sold recently to Amherstburg native Matt Kelly. The official ownership change was last week and Good is still finishing up some work and helping Kelly through the transition.

Good said he wasn’t actively looking to sell but had conversations with local realtor John D’Alimonte about whether there could be interested parties.

“Matt came along and he’s the right man for the job,” said Good. “I couldn’t think of a better guy to pass the torch to.”

Kelly, who was born and raised in Amherstburg, also owns the Victoria Tavern – a.k.a. “The Vic” – in Windsor thus has a background in the industry. D’Alimonte referred to him as a “natural fit.”

Good said he has no immediate plans for his post-Shooters life, stating he is currently looking at taking some R&R and spending time with his family.

“I’ve been at The Vic for 15 years. I always wanted to be back in Amherstburg, my hometown,” said Kelly, who will keep busy with both establishments. “It was an easy decision to make because (Shooters) is a strong business to get involved with.”

Shooters will be keeping live entertainment, comedy nights and the menu. If something does change, Kelly said that won’t be for a little while and the changes likely wouldn’t be anything major.

If there are changes, “it won’t be anything drastic.”

Kelly said Good has been “very helpful passing along his knowledge.”

Shooters has a capacity of 200 people on the inside and 100 on the patio. They have 16 staff members and Kelly indicated that those “same smiling faces” will remain.

“The business came with a great staff,” he said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to work with them and I’m excited to serve their loyal customers.”