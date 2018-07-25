New operator of pro shop at Libro Centre decided upon

By Ron Giofu

The pro shop at the Libro Centre will soon be back in business.

Nantais Athletic Inc. has been approved as the new tenant at the town’s recreation complex and will fill the space formerly operated by Canadian Tire. The latter gave notice to the town they would no longer lease the space and closed at the end of March. According to a report from manager of recreation services Rick Daly, four businesses submitted “unsolicited offers” to take over the space and continue to operate it as a pro shop and skate sharpening facility.

Administration then advertised for a Request for Expressions of Interest (REOI).

“With the concern voiced by residents and user groups that the space should continue to be utilized as a pro shop, administration called for a REOI from potential respondents wishing to operate a sporting goods store and skate sharpening centre at the Libro Centre,” Daly stated in his report. “As this was an REOI, and not a proposal call, the level of detail required to be provided in a submission was to demonstrate that the potential tenant was experienced and capable of providing the required services and was interested in establishing a full time, year-round business at the Libro Centre.”

Daly said that a five-year term, subject to renewals, was sought, and that four submissions were received. He added that all four firms were contacted for “a more detailed supplementary submission to include items relating to the proponent’s experience and products, service, image, intended hours of operation and business approach.”

One proponent asked to be removed from the process and the remaining three bidders were evaluated by director of planning, development and Legislative Services Mark Galvin, Daly, a financial planning administrator and an outside consultant.

“The evaluation criteria was equally weighted on: experience, hours of operation, level of service (multi-sport and community involvement) and overall business plan,” Daly stated.

Daly added: “In addition to sporting goods and skate sharpening services, Nantais Athletic Inc.’s owners have been highly involved on the developmental side in many sports played in Amherstburg, including hockey, football and baseball.”

The space is 695 square feet in size and Daly said the previous tenant was charged $11.32 per square foot plus HST. Nantais will be charged $13.50 per square foot for the first two years with the lease to be increased using the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the remaining years.

“The estimated revenue shortfall of $1,424 for 2018 results from a three-month vacancy for the leased space. Entering into a rental agreement with a new tenant will mitigate any further revenue shortfall,” Daly said in his report.