New officer in charge vows policing services will stay the same for the public

By Ron Giofu

Now that policing in Amherstburg has switched from being the Amherstburg Police Service to the Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment, the new person leading Amherstburg officers vows the service residents will see will be consistent to what has always been here.

Staff Sgt. Dave DeLuca, the officer in charge of the Amherstburg Detachment – said there is still training for officers and civilian staff to do but indicated much of the hard work is now behind them.

“All of the heavy lifting was over the last couple of months,” he said, noting he was part of 13 committees that prepared for the dissolving of the Amherstburg Police Service and the welcoming of officers in Amherstburg to the Windsor Police Service.

Transitioning policing from one service to another was “a massive undertaking,” said DeLuca, but what is left is mostly training on the administrative side of the Windsor Police Service.

“We’re taking over the administration of the service,” said DeLuca. “Service delivery is identical. Nothing is changing at all.”

DeLuca said there will still be 31 officers based in Amherstburg, counting himself, and that Amherstburg has access to different Windsor police units such as forensics and K-9 units. Four officers from Amherstburg went to Windsor with one being a patrol officer, one going to the training branch, a third going into court services with a fourth officer becoming the regional cannabis enforcement officer.

“We have six Windsor officers being assigned out here and they are all going to be uniformed patrol,” said DeLuca, adding that two officers from the former Amherstburg Police Service have been promoted to sergeant with the Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment.

The remainder of the service stays the same, he indicated, and pledged that service levels will remain the same.

“In Amherstburg, you will always get an officer to every call,” said DeLuca. “It stays 100 per cent exactly as it’s always been. You will get an officer out, just as you’ve always had.”

DeLuca added he is happy with how everyone seems to be settling in and believes much of the concern over the past year was due to uncertainty of what exactly was going to transpire.

“Now that all of the questions have been answered, everyone seems to be settling in really, really well,” said DeLuca.

There may be some services online soon, such as the ability to get police clearances and signing up for the vulnerable persons registry, but DeLuca described those as enhancements and emphasized that officers will still come out to call and work on the same schedules.

DeLuca was born and raised in Amherstburg and continues to live here and raise his family.

“I couldn’t be happier to work in town. It’s great,” he said.

The Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment continues to work out of the office at 532 Sandwich St. S. and DeLuca said the same phone numbers will remain. The number for non-emergency calls remains at 519-736-3622, general inquiries is 519-736-8559 and emergency calls to 911.

DeLuca believes that Windsor police will provide quality service to Amherstburg residents.

“Give us a chance,” said DeLuca. “I think they are going to be pleasantly surprised, especially with the enhancements that are coming. If the town is serious about growth, this is a step in the right direction. We are not taking anything away. Things are not changing.”

The switchover came at midnight Jan. 1, with DeLuca, Windsor Chief Al Frederick and other officials from Windsor on hand to swear in the Amherstburg officers under the Windsor police banner.