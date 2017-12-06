New minister welcomed at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church

By Jolene Perron

A local church has welcomed a new face to their clergy.

Reverend Dr. Tim Reddish, who was born in a coal-mining village in central England, has a diverse scientific background. He spent ages 9 through 16 in Nigeria, and attended Hillcrest Boarding School. His parents lived in the Gwoza area for three years, in the North-East, and were mainly involved with training pastors in the Hausa language and building programs for the bible school and missionary hospitals.

Reddish moved on to Manchester University to study physics, during which time he got married while studying for his PhD in experimental Atomic, Molecular and Optical Physics.

After his research positions at Manchester and Vancouver, in 1989 Reddish became a lecturer at Newcastle University in the UK. He then moved with his wife Anne and their son Phillip to Canada in 2002 where Reddish was a professor at the University of Windsor.

“I was able to come to the University of Windsor with all my equipment from Newcastle University, which was a key asset in establishing my research profile in Canada,” explained Reddish. “This was further enabled by regular NSERC funding and some truly amazing graduate students, along with my international collaborations with colleagues in France, Italy and Australia. I loved teaching undergraduate physics and engaging with students. I was promoted to a full professorship in physics in 2010, and was Head of Department for a short period of time.”

Reddish explained, he has been a Christian since his teenaged years. Being a physicist, he has always been interested in creation and to him, it seemed no major change to focus his studies on “the creator.” It was in 2011 when he resigned from his position at the University of Windsor to study theology at Knox College in Toronto.

“I also felt the call of God on my life to serve Christ’s church in a more involved way than only in my free time,’” said Reddish. “Although one of my passions was reading theology books, to switch disciplines requires more structured learning; in other words, going to seminary.”

Reddish explained he was raised in a Pentecostal family, but during his time in university he attended a “lively Anglican church,” where he said he found the formal liturgy to be “grounding” as he wrestled with his doubts. Later his year in Vancouver, he attended a Baptist church.

“Since graduating from Knox College I have been househusband, author, and a guest preacher at various Presbyterian churches in Essex-Kent,” said Reddish. “In seeking the next step in what I believe to be God’s call on my life in serving the Church, I wanted it to be the right place for me and my family and not simply the first available position. I discovered an affinity with St. Andrews, Amherstburg, during my visits as a guest preacher and was interested in exploring the possibility of being their minister once the position became vacant. My prayer for churches in such situations is that, “God will be preparing the church for the new minister, and the new minister for the church.” I believe that prayer has been answered in this situation and I’m very excited at the prospect of being St Andrew’s new minister.”

Reddish plans on focusing on getting to know the congregation in Amherstburg. Once that’s done, he plans on doing some strategic visioning for the church’s future. His overall hope is to help to congregants as well as the wider community to explore the Christian faith. He also hopes to partner with other churches in Amherstburg and work together to become “an effective Christian presence in the community.”