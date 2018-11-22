New medical service at Amherstburg Health Care Centre, new doctors to come

By Ron Giofu

A new service was officially launched Friday afternoon at the Amherstburg Health Care Centre with work also continuing to bring new doctors to another part of the facility.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Nurse My Feet Foot Care Clinic, located within the Amherstburg Health Care Centre. Deborah Waywell owns and operates a clinic in Windsor and has expanded to Amherstburg with Michell Maltese and Jobeth Costan running the local clinic. Maltese is an RPN and an advanced food care nurse while Costan is an RPN and a foot reflexologist.

All carry the RPN CFCN designations.

Nurse My Feet helps people with diabetes, bunions, fungal skin, hammertoes, heel spurs, plantar fasciitis, plantar wards, message therapy and Ram’s Horn nails and other conditions as well.

“We treat corns, callouses, ingrown toe nails, and nail fungus,” said Maltese. “We make home visits.”

Waywell, an RPN and wound care nurse, said the medical instruments used at Nurse My Feet are autoclaved, meaning they are handled like surgical instruments.

“That’s what Nurse My Feet is about – over the top service,” she said.

Nurse My Feet staff also participate in ongoing education. While the foot and conditions haven’t changed, Waywell noted that treatments have.

Waywell added that they are expanding in Chatham with the possibility of expanding further into Wallaceburg.

Staff in other locations include Adam Waywell RPN CFCN, who does home visits and clinic visits. Kim Derynck RPN CFCN is partner with Waywell 50/50 with the Chatham location and soon to be Wallaceburg location. Caylee Hope RPN CFCN works in the Chatham location and soon to be Wallaceburg and also home visits.

They are all “Advance Foot Care Nurses” with Adam and Deborah Waywell also having the additional distinction of “Wound Care Resource Nurses.”

For more information, visit www.nursemyfeet.org. To book an appointment, call 519-903-7947.

Down the hall from Nurse My Feet, the Amherstburg Health Care Centre is currently seeing work on finishing two more suites for doctors. Owner Luigi DiPierdomenico stated the two suites should be finished an occupied by summer 2019.

“We’re moving forward with the additional suites to accommodate two more physicians,” he said.

With the additional two physicians, that will bring the total of full-time, in-house doctors to four, he stated. The cost of finishing the two new suites will be approximately $300,000, DiPierdomenico estimated.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo took part in the ribbon cutting at Nurse My Feet and a ceremonial groundbreaking where the physician suites are going and was pleased to see both happening in Amherstburg.

“It’s more doctors and specific services in town,” he said. “There’s even less reason for people to have to go out-of-town to find services.”

DiCarlo said the town is fortunate to have the volume of physicians it has as well as the medical services that are opening in the area. Seniors should also be pleased as that segment of the population “may not be inclined to drive to Windsor all the time.”

The Amherstburg Health Care Centre is located at 433 Sandwich St. S.