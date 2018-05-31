New exhibit highlighting busy season at Park House Museum

By Ron Giofu

A busy season will be getting underway soon at the Park House Museum, with one of the highlights being the new archeological exhibit.

“Can You Dig It? Archeology in Amherstburg” was supposed to open July 2 on the upper floor of the exhibit but it is now expected to open about a month earlier than that, as an official opening is planned for early June.

Some of the treasures in the exhibit include nails, scissors, plates and many other items that have been dug up over the years. Some artifacts date back to 8000 B.C., said curator Stephanie Pouget-Papak.

A button that fell off a military jacket from the Butler’s Rangers dates back to 1782.

“It’s the only one in existence,” said Pouget-Papak.

There is also a lantern on display that had been pulled from the Detroit River.

Items that are part of the exhibit include items discovered at the original Park House site, located further south on Dalhousie St. where the Duffy’s Motel used to sit. Other artifacts were discovered at the Gibb House when that was restored at the corner of King and Gore streets. Even more items were unearthed at the Elliott House, which used to be located on Front Road South.

“This year, we decided to feature dug artifacts in our collection,” explained Pouget-Papak.

Pouget-Papak said they have numerous boxes of artifacts but pulled out some of the more interesting pieces for the exhibit. Some were lent to the Park House by Hazen Price, who used to farm in the Front Road South area.

“I tried to pick items that told a nicer story,” she said.

The exhibit was completed earlier than expected thanks to University of Windsor interns, Pouget-Papak added. The exhibit also features an Indiana Jones flare as well, she added, as some of the descriptions are laid out in a style reminiscent of the movies.

The exhibit preview is June 8. Park House members receive their own tour from 6-7 p.m. and it opens to the public at 7 p.m. That night is free for members and $5 for the public. Light refreshments will be served.

The first floor of the Park House Museum will be decorated as a World War I house would have been, she said. There will also be more ghost tours this summer, Pouget-Papak added, including a public paranormal investigation that will take place July 13, which is a Friday.

The “Music off the Back Porch” series also is scheduled to get underway June 1 from 6:30-8 p.m., with donations encouraged. People are advised to bring their own lawn chairs that night if they want to hear the music of Will Hawksworth and Brandon Deline.

Admission to the Park House is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors with children 5-16 being $2.50 and children 0-4 free. Family admission rates are $12 and school groups are $5 per student. Pouget-Papak said people can also purchase annual memberships which are $30 for seniors/students, $35 for adults and $40 for families. Lifetime memberships are $250.

For more information on the Park House Museum, visit www.parkhousemuseum.com or call 519-736-2511.