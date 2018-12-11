New chairs elected at both public and Catholic school boards

By Ron Giofu

There will be new leaders at both the Greater Essex County District School Board and the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

Jessica Sartori and Fulvio Valentinis were named chairs of their respective boards – public and Catholic – last Tuesday night. Both trustees are from Windsor.

At the public board meeting, Sartori was chosen by her colleagues over former vice chair Ron LeClair, the Amherstburg/LaSalle trustee.

LeClair believed he was the person for the job based on his three years of experience as the public board’s vice chair and believed he was ready for the challenge of being chair. However, it was Sartori whom his fellow trustees elected.

Sartori, who will lead the public board for 12 months, said the Greater Essex County District School Board has an “important role” and believed the education of children plays an important role in the economy of the community. She said the board has innovative programming to respond to the needs of its communities.

LeClair also sought the vice chair position again, stating he would support Sartori in her role as chair. He noted his job with the Windsor Police Service is flexible to where he could attend the board office for meetings or other necessary duties. However, after two tied votes, Kingsville/Essex trustee Julia Burgess had her name drawn from a hat and was named to the vice chair position.

LeClair would be named to the Greater Essex County District School Board’s audit committee later in the meeting.

Valentinis will take over as chair of the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, while Lisa Soulliere will continue on in her position as vice-chair. Valentinis, first elected as a Catholic trustee in 2014, was acclaimed as chair as was Soulliere, the latter having been a trustee since 2000.

“This is an excellent time to be assuming a leadership position with this board,” said Valentinis, who prior to coming to the WECDSB spent 20 years as a councillor with the City of Windsor. “Our student

achievement results are consistently above provincial averages, we’re in a sound financial position, and we continue to offer some of the most innovative programming of any school board in this province.”

Valentinis takes over the position from Barbara Holland, who left the Catholic board after 18 years of service. Valentinis praised Holland for the work she has done as chair since 2012.

“Barb is a great leader,” Valentinis said. “She demonstrated an excellent ability to build consensus through working with administration and her fellow trustees in order to meet the strategic objectives of our organization, and to make sure the needs of our students and their families were always being met.”

Elections for the position of chair and vice-chair are held on an annual basis at the Catholic board as well.

Valentinis said his priorities for the next term include continuing to prudently manage the board’s resources, upgrading its facilities, expanding its innovative programming, and promoting faith-based education. Soulliere, who represents the Lakeshore area said her priorities for the next term include ensuring that the board’s resources are managed so that student achievement remains the number one concern.

Frank DiTomasso is the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board trustee for Amherstburg/LaSalle.