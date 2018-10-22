New business hopes to make customers a “Happier Camper”

By Christian Bouchard

A new local business, which now calls Amherstburg home, is innovating the way people camp.

According to Bryce May, Canadian sales rep for Happier Camper, the company is a lightweight traveling trailer company designed to be as functional and versatile as a space you can get for 13 feet. While the trailers are big enough to sleep up to five, he also added it can easily be convertible to store bicycles or a motorcycle as well.

The trailers come equipped with state of the art electronics, solar powered and other functions. In addition, trailers can be pulled without a regular four-cylinder car.

“The trailer can sleep up to five and with the trailer being all fibre glass and light weight, it’s designed to last lifetimes,” said May. “This a product you can pass down to your children because there’s no seams, no wood and nothing that can go bad with the trailer.”

While Happier Camper is a southern California-based company, the founders are all from the Windsor-Essex County area. This made it an important task for May and his brother, Derek to bring it back to where it all started.

Derek May, Bryce’s brother, owner and CEO of Happier Camper noticed the numerous campgrounds and other great day trip locations in the area noting Amherstburg is a destination location.

May added his excitement for the changes and the developments that are happening in Amherstburg and said the demographic is perfect for the lightweight, travel-trailer market.

“We’re not just here to sell trailers,” said the CEO. “We’re here to be a part of the community.”

With over 300 trailers built so far, the May brothers are soon adding a new trailer into their roster which will have more space for people who want a full bathroom, kitchenet and shower.

Trailers are starting at an American base of $25,000 and Canadian is just over $31,500. While Happier Camper is currently in one of the commercial spots at the Queen Charlotte condos on Dalhousie St., Derek May noted the company was celebrating its soft opening and will likely be open to an appointment only type of business but they are planning on having regular weekday hours between approximately 11 a.m.-5 p.m.