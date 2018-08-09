New blood lab officially open in Amherstburg

A new blood lab has opened in town.

The Amherstburg Blood Lab is now open and is located within the Amherstburg Health Care Centre, located at 433 Sandwich St. S. The lab is staffed by head lab technician Charlene Seguin and office manager Patricia DiPierdomenico.

A ribbon cutting was held last Tuesday afternoon at the clinic, located in suite five of the newly-expanded building.

The Amherstburg Blood Lab is open from 8-11:30 a.m. but DiPierdomenico says they are hoping to work with the company they are affiliated with to expand hours to include availability in the afternoon.

“All patients are welcome,” said DiPierdomenico. “The lab is open to all.”

The full service blood lab, DiPierdomenico noted. She said it eliminates the drive to Windsor or another surrounding municipality if a patient needs such a service and takes away any concerns over travel time and traffic.

Patients do need to be referred from a health care professional such as doctor, nurse or nurse practitioner.

“This was long overdue,” said Mayor Aldo DiCarlo, after cutting the ribbon. “This is a concern I’ve heard constantly. We’re almost 22,000 people and we’ve been operating with one blood lab for as long as I can remember.”