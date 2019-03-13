New band making mark on music scene, coming to town this weekend

By Ron Giofu

A local band is making some noise on the local music scene and is bringing their talents to Amherstburg this weekend.

Ryan Mickle, Chase Santavy, Mitchell D’Aloisio and James D’Aloisio make up the band Two Years Apart and they will be playing at Shooter’s Roadhouse Saturday starting at 9 p.m. The band has been together roughly a year, though the members note they came together over the years either jamming with each other or with others before aligning as a group themselves.

The name two Years Apart stems from the fact most are two years apart in age, though Mickle and James grew up together and played in elementary school. James and Mitchell are brothers.

Mickle notes that he has been writing songs since he was 13-years-old. Mitchell and Santavy are attending the University of Windsor with the goal of being social workers and were talking in class one day about music and when Mitchell said they needed a bass player, Santavy jumped on board.

“It was the perfect fit,” noted Mickle.

Two Years Apart got their start at the Phog Lounge in Windsor at open mic nights, stating it was a welcoming atmosphere for young musicians looking for a place to play.

“It’s a judgment-free zone,” said Mickle.

The Phog is run by Tom Lucier and Joe O’Brien and the band said they have been supporters from the start. Two Years Apart has been playing open mic nights there and at other locations in Windsor such as Villain’s Beastro and the Beer Exchange but, with three of the four rock band members being Amherstburg natives, they are excited to showcase their skills

“This is our first show in Amherstburg,” Mickle noted. “It’s a pretty big show for us.”

The band has also put their song “Bungalow” on YouTube and have recorded a total of four songs thus far, two of which were recorded in Toronto.

“We’ve got two songs recorded in our buddy’s basement,” added Santavy, noting their friend Jacob McIntyre is a budding producer.

They describe their music as heavy and classic rock and the members noted they are doing this on the side as they either stay in school or work. James is a nurse in Toronto and practices the drums when he gets recordings of what his fellow band members do

“He listens to the recordings we send him and he keeps up,” said Mickle. “We just let him come up with the drum part.”

Mitchell and Santavy are still students while Mickle works as a manager of a custom kitchen design firm.

“We just like having fun,” said Mitchell. “If it stops having fun, we won’t do it.”

Mitchell joked that “if you like wearing jeans on jeans, drinking Coors Light and hanging out in the garage, you’ll like our music. If you like having fun, if you like good times, we’ll try our best to make that happen.”

They used to have a fifth member that rapped but after he left the band, “it really focused our sound,” said Santavy. Mickle added they have a “good mash-up” of musicians with the four of them.

“We complement each other well,” said Mitchell.

The band has already written 15 original songs and “that wouldn’t happen if we didn’t enjoy it,” said Mitchell.

They used to practice in the D’Aloisio basement but now they extend thanks to Carl Vanier, who lets them practice in a garage multiple times per week.

“We’re very grateful to him,” said Mickle. “It’s nice to have that as our headquarters I guess you’d call it.”

The band members describe their growth as “organic,” with Santavy calling it “a steady uphill progression.”

“Whatever happens, happens,” stated Mitchell. “We do what sounds good.”

“We’re taking it as it goes,” added Mickle.

Santavy agreed, stating “it’s been a very organic experience. Nothing feels forced. Nothing feels like labour. Wherever this takes us is where we’re going to go.”

Two Years Apart has Facebook and Instagram pages they invite the public to follow them on. They have done about 25 shows locally so far, including the open mic nights, and after this Saturday night’s show at Shooters, they will have an April 6 show at the Phog and another show at Shooters Victoria Day weekend. They are also looking to perform at festivals and events around the Windsor-Essex County region.