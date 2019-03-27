Need for affordable housing and will to accept it highlighted at town hall meeting

By Ron Giofu

Eight panelists joined Essex MP Tracey Ramsey for a town hall on affordable housing with speakers highlighting the need not just for the housing itself, but the need for communities to accept it as well. Approximately 50 people – including five Amherstburg council members and three Essex council members – attended the two-hour open house Friday evening at the Libro Centre where panelists from local non-profit and housing organizations outlined the need, what they are trying to do and what they hoped to see in the future.

Ramsey stated that “we face the worst housing crisis we’ve ever faced” and that 46 per cent of Canadians are $200 away from serious financial difficulty. The NDP MP stated that it is positive that a national housing strategy has been announced but “disappointing” that 90 per cent of the funding is slated to be released after the federal election.

The issue is becoming more and more apparent in the riding, she noted, as her office receives numerous visits, calls and e-mails from people seeking help.

“It’s heartbreaking to us,” she said.

British Columbia and Quebec are the only provinces with strategies to deal with the matter, Ramsey added, and said the last federal national housing strategy was cancelled by the government of then-Prime Minister Paul Martin.

“I really believe housing is a right,” said Ramsey. “Ending poverty begins by putting a roof over someone’s head. Homelessness is a housing issue.”

Ramsey outlined a story she heard about a woman from Amherstburg who had to move to Windsor to find a place she could afford. The woman wants to return to Amherstburg but can’t due to a lack of transportation and difficulty in finding a home she can afford.

The Essex MP added that a number of young people are staying at home with their parents or moving back in with them because of difficulty in finding an affordable place to live.

Anna Angelidis, executive director of Housing Information Services (HIS), noted that waiting times to get into an affordable housing unit has gone from two to five years to roughly double that time period.

“The wait can be as long as ten years,” she said.

There are low vacancy rates and it is difficult to find units for people and negotiate affordable rents.

“What our community needs is investments from all levels of government to bring in more affordable housing,” said Angelidis.

Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) executive director Kathy DiBartolomeo believed having a gathering like the town hall meeting was “a great start” and hoped that “it won’t fall on deaf ears” and it leads to something being accomplished.

People often become in financial hardship through no fault of their own, DiBartolomeo noted, citing such examples as a loss of a spouse or getting laid off from a job.

“We see the struggles they face,” she said.

There are those that live in substandard condition, DiBartolomeo continued, and many are referred to HIS. She pointed out that some people simply can’t pick up and move and that, depending on what the issues are with their homes, it can lead to other expenses such as higher energy costs.

“People want to stay in their communities,” added DiBartolomeo. “They have a right to stay in their communities and they should be able to.”

Affordable housing and homelessness is an important conversation that needs to be had, added Family Services of Windsor-Essex County executive director Joyce Zuk. Zuk also cited the importance of a national housing strategy, and believed that without safe housing for people, it is difficult for them to move on with other aspects of their lives.

“Housing is everyone’s business,” said Zuk. “We all have a role to play. We have to look at the root causes.”

Affordable housing can’t be built soon enough, she believed, as “we need housing now.” While work is being done both federally and provincially, Zuk called for action at the local levels and suggested such things as asking for ten per cent of new builds be devoted to affordable housing.

“We need to get creative in our own communities,” said Zuk.

Ron Dunn, executive director/CEO with the Downtown Mission in Windsor and chair of the Homeless Coalition, noted the work they are doing from offering meals to providing free dental clinics

“If you can’t afford basic living conditions, certainly you are not going to spend on other things,” said Dunn.

Over 100 beds are offered at the Downtown Mission, he added, with there being no trouble in filling them. The issue of homelessness and housing is happening close to home, he emphasized, and that urgent action is required.

“This isn’t something happening far away,” said Dunn. “It’s happening right now. This is everyone’s problem.”

Frazier Fathers from the United Way Windsor-Essex noted that the issue is also happening in communities such as Amherstburg as 16.4 per cent of people face “housing insecurity” in town with that number rising to 44 per cent among renters. Housing costs continue to rise while wages are dropping, he noted, adding he believes there is something structurally wrong with the system.

Fathers also noted younger people are having difficulty finding housing they can afford and also called for innovative solutions to the issue.

“We all have to be rowing in the same boat,” he said.

The issue is going from one generation to the next, added Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families executive director Lady Laforet. She said it was great to get people out but hoped people truly understand the issue.

While federal strategies and dollars are a plus, Laforet hoped that it will find its way through the system and serve the people that need it.

Laforet also noted there is a stigma attached to housing and that it is even difficult to rent a room affordably and praised those landlords who do work with her agency in helping to negotiate affordable rents for people who need it.

Myles Soulliere, program manager with New Beginnings, also noted the housing services are “very, very difficult to navigate especially for the young” but believed there were some success stories and creative solutions being found. He believed they have to build on their strengths to solve problems.

John Sutton, executive director from ACCESS County Community Support Services, also believed the systems in place can be successful, though noted that many issues the service agencies face will often have housing as a component. Sutton agreed that many people become homeless or face hard time through no fault of their own and isn’t just a large community issue.

“Homelessness in the county is a hidden thing,” he said.

Sutton noted that while “we don’t see people in Amherstburg living on the streets,” the problem can take the form of people going from couch to couch to sleep or people taking in friends and family who are in need.

Sutton, who also called for a youth housing strategy, said there is a negative perception that affordable housing leads to crime and drugs, a perception he believes isn’t true.

“One of the biggest things is to fight the stigma and to fight the NIMBY-ism (Not In My Backyard),” said Sutton.

Sutton pointed out that Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche, who was in attendance Friday night, has been “quite vocal about affordable housing to where he gets attacked on social media.”

Meloche, who sits on the Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation board, said money is the real key to solving the problem. He added there could be incentives to attract developers to construct more affordable housing, but disagreed with the idea of forcing developers to devote ten per cent of builds to affordable housing.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo said there are developers who want to build affordable housing in Amherstburg, but said one development was shot down due to a letter which essentially said “don’t you dare build that next to me.” DiCarlo said if people in Amherstburg want to see more affordable housing in town, they should pass that message along to the town.

“The first thing you have to do is contact members of council and say this is what you want,” said DiCarlo.

DiCarlo said there is a false rumour being spread that parkland will be converted to affordable housing and people are “livid that it might be true” as many would not want that near them.

Resident Kathy Hay said most people who live in affordable housing units are “very respectable people.” She added she made a trip to downtown Windsor and a stop at a fast food restaurant saw restricted access to the washrooms and she was told that was due to people sleeping in there.

Hay believed meetings like the town hall were the beginning as the message needs to get out.

Ramsey added there is an economic development component to the affordable housing issue as well and said employers and businesses can be supported with more housing in a municipality. She added she wants to hear from people on all sides of the issue so she can take those viewpoints back to Ottawa.

“We need to hear it all,” said Ramsey. “I need to understand how people are being impacted.”