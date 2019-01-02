NDP hold community Christmas party, look forward to the new year

By Christian Bouchard

Children were the spotlight of a community Christmas party.

Essex MP Tracey Ramsey, MP and Essex MPP Taras Natyshak hosted a children’s community Christmas party on Saturday at the Knights of Columbus in Amherstburg.

With over 100 people in attendance, the three-hour event welcomed guests to face painting, balloon animals, pizza and even a meet and greet with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

According to Ramsey, the NDP office in Essex do a Christmas open house every year for adults only. After noticing, she decided to host an event in Amherstburg for the children.

“It was really just an opportunity for families to come together and have a fun event before the holidays,” said Ramsey. “It was nice to see the kids enjoying themselves. Any time we can give back to the communities we serve we are always thrilled to do that.”

Both Ramsey and Natyshak were in attendance and to answer any political questions by the guests on hand.

Ramsey listed off her goals for the upcoming year but said her biggest was to have the government help people who feel they’re in a vulnerable position.

“There are families and seniors across our county who are struggling and workers at Canada Post who are forced back to work,” said Ramsey.

According to Ramsey, the Trudeau liberal government is good at rewarding corporations and making sure big businesses get taken cared of. However, she would like to see the see the same for everyone in the Essex-County communities.

The local MP claims she is always looking for a way to improve peoples lives and listed other areas of focus for the new year.

“In our county, we are suffering under the opioid crisis,” said Ramsey. “I’d like to see the Federal government declare a national public health emergency to address the issues.”

Ramsey also said advocating for farm families, addressing affordable housing and removing the steel and aluminum tariffs is all part of her 2019 goals of looking for the federal government to find a solution to protect jobs in Southwestern Ontario.