Nantais Athletic shop now open at the Libro Centre

By Ron Giofu

Nantais Athletic Inc. newest location in the Libro Centre is now open.

The new sports shop replaces the former Canadian Tire location that had been there and is the second Nantais Sports location in the area, the other being in Windsor. The business is owned by Mike Morencie with partners Joe Cleroux and Mike Urban.

Cleroux will also help manage the new Libro Centre location and the Amherstburg resident said Nantais Sports saw a business opportunity when Canadian Tire closed its pro shop.

“We saw a very, very good business opportunity to bring a multi-season sports shop into a sports complex,” said Cleroux.

Cleroux said the Libro Centre location has “a lot to offer” and that “we like the fact they have a Miracle League diamond.” Nantais Athletic has offered baseball supplies since opening in Windsor in 1946 but is also a carrying hockey, football and other sports supplies.

“Retaining Marc LeBlanc is a major asset,” said Cleroux. “His community involvement and recognition is second to none.”

LeBlanc will handle day-to-day operations in Amherstburg while Cleroux will go back and forth between the two stores.

“I can’t believe the amount of people that come in and ask for Marc,” said Cleroux.

The pro shop will be themed based on season and what sports are happening. The skate sharpening machine is back and Cleroux also noted they have a full line of football gear from Riddell available.

“We want to be involved to the extent of hosting camps and clinics for baseball, football and hockey,” he said.

Nantais Athletic also offers Under Armor apparel and Nike apparel. They will also offer supplies for such sports as broomball and pickleball.

“We are going to try and be the sports shop Amherstburg has been needing,” said Cleroux.

Cleroux added they also hope to work alongside General Amherst High School.

“We do all of their spirit wear,” he said. “Hopefully next year we’ll be selling them football and gym equipment.”

The soft opening was on Tuesday with no grand opening plans just yet. Hours had yet to be finalized as of press time, but for more information, visit www.nantaisathletic.com.