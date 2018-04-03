Movati makes donation to local Heart and Stroke Foundation

By Ron Giofu

A local fitness club is doing its part to help the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

The Windsor-Essex chapter of the Heart and Stroke Foundation received a cheque for $597.30 from Movati’s Amherstburg location, with the local fitness club raising the money over a ten-day period.

“We had a club competition focused on overall well-being,” explained Michelle Pouget-Peters, a member of Movati’s management team.

Pouget-Peters said people were able to purchase a chart to monitor their heart health, water intake, cardio exercises and whether they were getting enough sleep. There were also donation jars put around the club as well as games that also raised money. Movati also sold toques as another way to raise money for the campaign.

The event was kicked off with health presentations and showing what heart attack signs are. People were also urged to eat healthy and live a balanced lifestyle, said Pouget-Peters.

“They also did CPR training,” added Holly Kirk McLean, area manager with the Heart and Stroke Foundation. “We had two survivors come in and say how CPR saved their lives.”

Those two survivors were Jose Guzman and Al Taylor, with the two men noting they were able to thank those who gave them CPR as well as thanking the people who took the CPR classes.