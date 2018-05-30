Motorcycle Ride for Dad roars through Amherstburg

By Ron Giofu

Over 500 motorcycles roared through Amherstburg Sunday morning as the annual Motorcycle Ride for Dad came to town.

As is now tradition, the first stop on the ride after it left the Windsor riverfront plaza was Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157. James Prior, a committee member with the local Motorcycle Ride for Dad, accepted a cheque for $3,000 from the Legion and said it was an “outstanding, beautiful day” for the ride.

Prior believed the local Motorcycle Ride for Dad “did well for sure” this year and there were “tons of bikes” that took part. He praised Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 for stepping up.

“The Legion is always really supportive,” said Prior. “We’re appreciative of the $3,000 donation. That’s outstanding.”

Prior pointed out the Motorcycle Ride for Dad raises money for prostate cancer research. He said that money raised locally stays in the area for research and prevention.

Ride organizers recently presented Dr. Lisa Porter, this year’s recipient of the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation’s grant, a cheque for $20,000 for her research study involving prostate cancers that are not treatable by conventional therapies. A press released called it “exciting news, as she will also be collaborating with the University of British Colombia (Vancouver Prostate Center), University of Oxford (UK) and Seoul National University (South Korea) on this project.”

“As therapies improve for prostate cancer, cancer cells find new ways to evolve and develop drug resistance. This project will focus on finding new drug targets for patients with the most advanced form of resistant disease. Funding from Windsor-Essex will be instrumental in fueling this new area of study right here in our community.” Dr. Porter explained. “We look forward to what this year’s Ride will bring in and what other new studies we can back in our community next year.”

Laurie Cavanaugh, president of Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157, said they teamed with the Motorcycle Ride for Dad about four years ago.

“It’s a good thing for the town. A lot of them come back during the year,” said Cavanaugh. “It’s a good cause.”

The Legion raises money throughout the year and decides which causes they wish to donate to, she explained.

After leaving Amherstburg, the ride stopped at the Colchester Bar & Grill, Freddy’s Restaurant in Leamington and Mr. Bigg’s in Lakeshore before returning to Windsor.

