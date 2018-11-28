Most Amherstburg police officers accept offers from Windsor Police Service

By Ron Giofu

It is becoming a bit clearer what the Amherstburg detachment of the Windsor Police Service will look like.

The deadline on whether or not to accept offers from the Windsor Police Service came Nov. 15 with Amherstburg Police Association president Const. Shawn McCurdy stating that two officers and one civilian member of the staff have opted for severance packages, which will be four weeks pay for every year of service.

“Everyone has accepted a position with Windsor except two uniformed members and one civilian,” confirmed McCurdy.

No names were released on who the three people are, but McCurdy stated they are “senior officers” and one “senior civilian.” He added they are respecting the officers’ and the civilian’s right to privacy at the present time.

“I think we were expecting a couple more,” said McCurdy. “Obviously, leaving a job is a personal decision as I’ve said before.”

The duties of the officers at the Amherstburg detachment once the Windsor Police Service takes over will be determined out of Windsor, McCurdy stated.

McCurdy also pointed out that the Amherstburg Police Services Board and the Amherstburg Police Association have come to an agreement on severance.

“Now, moving forward, it’s pretty much the transition to Windsor for the members who have elected to transfer,” said McCurdy.

Much of the transition will include becoming updated on policies and procedures of the Windsor Police Service with McCurdy stating there will be training on that. That will also include learning Windsor’s record management system.

“We’re all police officers. We all do the same stuff,” said McCurdy. “It’s more administrative stuff as well as policies and procedures.”

McCurdy added the Amherstburg Police Service is grateful for the support of the town and said their service will continue as members of the Windsor Police Service Amherstburg detachment.

“On behalf of my members, we appreciate the community’s support and we look forward to continue serving them in the future,” he said.