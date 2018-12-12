More thefts from vehicles reported last week

The Amherstburg Police Service is reporting more thefts from vehicles last week.

Vehicles parked in the 200 block of Kempt St. were reportedly entered Dec. 3 with police saying small items and change were stolen. According to police, the vehicles were unlocked. It was reported around 6:45 p.m. that day.

Another vehicle was entered in the 400 block of Sandwich St. S. Dec. 6 and a GPS and other items were taken. There are no suspects. It was reported that morning around 10:40 a.m.

Other thefts Amherstburg police were called to the 4800 block of Concession 4 North Dec. 5 around 1:50 p.m. for a theft of copper wire from a tower site. There are no suspects at the present time and police say the theft occurred sometime over a 30-day period.

*Christmas decorations were stolen from the front lawn of a home in the 400 block of Alma St. Police say there are no suspects at the present time. It was reported Dec. 5 around 4:40 p.m.

Mischief A pair of vehicles were scratched on two separate days in the parking lot at Western Secondary School. The first report came Dec. 7 around 10:05 a.m. while the second report came Dec. 10 at 3:20 p.m. There are no suspects but the matter is under investigation.

*A vehicle parked in a public parking lot had its tires slashed Dec. 8. Amherstburg police say it occurred in a lot in the 200 block of Dalhousie St. There are no suspects and it was reported that night around 10:55 p.m.

Accident A 42-year-old Brampton man was charged after two-vehicle accident on Sandwich St. S. The accident occurred in the 200 block around 2:25 p.m. Dec. 6 and the man was charged with reversing not in safety. Amherstburg police add there were no injuries and minor damage.

Stats There were seven 911 hang-up calls, 10 alarm calls and ten traffic-related charges over the past week.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service