More players participate in this year’s ball hockey league

By Ron Giofu

The ball hockey league presented by St. Peter’s ACHS College School has wrapped up for another season.

The final night was last Tuesday night on the main pad of the Libro Centre. St. Peter’s headmaster and league organizer Peter Thyrring said this year’s league went well. He stated there were roughly 70 kids that played this year, up 30 per cent from last year.

“We’re growing again, which is a good thing,” said Thyrring.

Thyrring said they always had a bantam division, but were able to re-establish an atom division this year. The coaches and volunteers that helped at the atom level are willing to move up to bantam next year, which he said helps in the running of the league. He credited parents for stepping up and taking a lot of the weight off his shoulders in terms of organizing and running the ball hockey league this season.

The players came mainly from Amherstburg and LaSalle, with some players also coming in from the Harrow area.

“We need other communities to work with us,” said Thyrring. “They need to be part of it.”

The ball hockey league is “definitely on the upswing,” he added, noting they are close to being able to form a travel team and compete with teams in the Ontario Ball Hockey Association (OBHA) from as far at the Greater Toronto Area and Kingston. Thyrring doesn’t see any reason why the league couldn’t grow to have as many as 100-150 male and female players in future years.

“It is growing in this area,” he said. “It’s really cheap. People can afford it. It’s for anyone. Anyone who can hold a stick and run has an opportunity to play.”

Referees used by the local league were trained at a OBHA clinic in Chatham, Thyrring said, and that allowed them to get a paying job. Some of the players were students from St. Peter’s and that included those in residency.

Players came from all levels of hockey and there were also a group that had never played before. The leading scorer in the atom division was Cameron Tweedall with 23 goals while Aiden Bastien dominated the bantam division with 77 goals.

The league tried to give back to the local economy, Thyrring added, noting that the jerseys were made locally this year.