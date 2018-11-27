Montreal Canadiens alumni opponents get ready

By Ron Giofu

The Montreal Canadiens Alumni come to the Libro Centre this Saturday night and the team that will be opposing them got ready for them last weekend.

The team comprised of area residents, emergency service workers, incoming council members and town employees were on the ice last Saturday night practising for the game that is coming up this weekend. The team consists of 23 players, including two goalies, and will be coached by Dave Wharram.

“It’s a fun practice to let the guys get together and learn from each other,” said Wharram. “Everyone I talked to is excited to play against some of their childhood heroes.”

Wharram said he is a die-hard Toronto Maple Leafs fan but the Canadiens are his “next best team” so he is excited to be part of the event as well. The alumni team features players not long out of the NHL and others that have been retired for 20 years or more so it will be an “interesting” game,” Wharram believed.

The charity hockey game is being organized by the Rotary Club of Amherstburg with proceeds going to Amherstburg Community Services (ACS).

“The Rotary Club did a great job organizing this,” said Wharram. “It’s all for fun and for charity.”

Tickets are available at snapd.com and will be available at the door, unless the game is a sell-out beforehand. Tickets are $20 each. There is a family pack (four tickets) available for $70 and $75 VIP tickets are also available.