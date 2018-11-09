Montreal Canadiens Alumni lineup set for Dec. 1 charity game

By Ron Giofu

The Montreal Canadiens Alumni lineup is set for the Dec. 1 charity game.

The Alumni will battle a group of police officers, firefighters and business owners from around the community who will be representing the Rotary Club of Amherstburg. The Rotary Club is presenting the game at the Libro Centre with proceeds going to Amherstburg Community Services (ACS).

The Canadiens’ lineup will feature players from the 1980’s, 1990’s and the 2000’s, some of whom have won Stanley Cup championships with the team.

Former Vezina Trophy winner Richard Sevigny will be in goal for the Montreal alumni with other players set to include one of the first Russian-born players to play for the Habs, Oleg Petrov. Keith Acton, who played part of his 15-year career with the Canadiens, is also scheduled to be in Amherstburg that Saturday night as is Pierre Dagenais, who called Montreal one of his homes during his NHL career.

Gilbert Delorme, the Habs’ top pick in the 1981 draft, is also scheduled to appear, as is Sergio Momesso, a member of the 1986 Stanley Cup championship team and current colour commentator for Habs’ games on TSN 690 in Montreal, is also listed as one of the players scheduled to attend.

Another 1986 Stanley Cup champion and TSN 690 personality, Chris Nilan, is also scheduled to play that night. Nilan, a renowned enforcer, holds the NHL record for most penalties in a single game with ten during a 1991 contest.

Mike Weaver, who played the final two seasons of his 14-year NHL career in Montreal before retiring in 2015, is also scheduled to be at the Libro Centre that night. Another former Hab defenseman, Marc Andre Bergeron, is also listed as coming to town.

Patrice Brisebois, the recipient of the Jean Beliveau Trophy in 2009, spent 18 seasons in the NHL, most of them with the Canadiens where he won a Stanley Cup ring in 1993. Brisebois is also scheduled to attend, as is Guillaume Latendresse, who played four of his seven NHL seasons with the Canadiens and is now a hockey analyst on the French sports network RDS. Latendresse was also part of the gold medal winning Canadian team at the 2006 World Junior Hockey Championship.

The coach of the team that night will be Yvon Lambert, who scored more than 200 goals in his eight seasons with the Canadiens and won four Stanley Cups. Perhaps his most famous goal was the overtime winner in Game 7 of the 1979 Stanley Cup semi-finals to eliminate the Boston Bruins.

Tickets are available at snapd.com and will be available at the door, unless the game is a sell-out beforehand. Tickets are $20 each. There is a family pack (four tickets) available for $70 and $75 VIP tickets are also available.