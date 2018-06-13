Money goes missing from the Amherstburg Food & Fellowship Mission

The Amherstburg Police Service is investigating thefts that occurred last week, including one from the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission.

Police say it was reported around 5:55 p.m. Sunday that money was reported to have been taken from the mission sometime the previous night. It is reportedly over $500 that has gone missing.

Amherstburg police added that it was taken from a locked area of the building and the matter is still under investigation.

*A break-in and theft was reported at Wigle Meats and it was also reported Sunday. Around 7:12 a.m., it was reported someone gained entry via the front door as police say the lock was spun. Police add that between $200-$300 was stolen. The matter is under investigation.

Assault Amherstburg police say a youth was assaulted when he tried to confront a male that was attempting to break into a shed in the 200 block of Golfview Dr. It was reported Friday around 8:52 a.m. The youth was pushed and the suspect fled, police say, and it did not appear the suspect gained entry into the shed. The man fled in a black truck, police add.

Mischief A 31-year-old Amherstburg man was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 after he allegedly damaged a door frame of a residence in the 100 block of Park St. The matter was reported to police last Saturday.

Noise complaints Amherstburg police note there has been an increase in noise complaints over the past week, mainly from residences. People are encouraged to be aware of how loud music and activities are as there have been numerous complaints from residential areas.

Accident A two-vehicle accident in the 200 block of Linwood Dr. resulted in a 60-year-old Amherstburg man charged with reversing not in safety. It was reported Sunday around 10:35 a.m. There were no injuries.

Stats There were 31 traffic-related charges laid over the past week, along with three 911 hang-up calls and five alarm calls.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service