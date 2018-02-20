“Mom”-trepreneurs launch new gift idea for children, parents

By Ron Giofu

A group of three area women have launched a new subscription box for children and parents and now want to take it into the Dragon’s Den.

Danielle Moldovan and Michelle Vandenbrink of Amherstburg and Lisa Homenick of LaSalle have started “Fun-in-the-Box,” a subscription box for kids aged 0-8. Moldovan explained that boxes are geared towards specific ages, such as 0-2, 2-4, 4-6 and 6-8. Vandenbrink said they come in boys, girls or gender-neutral.

“Each box comes with four to six items with the intention of creating positive moments between parents and children,” said Moldovan.

“We know the importance of quality time and cherished memories,” added Vandenbrink. “We offer top-quality toys and products to help you make those moments.”

The boxes are updated every season and the contents are a surprise for whoever opens them. The boxes contain a toy, a personalized item with the child’s name on it and other “carefully chosen gifts.” The local entrepreneurs, or “mom”-trepreneurs as they were dubbed at the recent Dragon’s Den audition in Windsor, travel to toy shows in places like Toronto and New York to find out what the latest and greatest toys are. They also work with manufacturers and toy companies to lower costs.

Between the three, they have seven kids with Moldovan joking that the toys are “kid tested and mother approved.”

Moldovan said she got the idea while reading a magazine article about subscription boxes and she got together with Homenick and Vandenbrink and developed their own version. She noted they had the box designed in Windsor-Essex County and it comes with a game on the box and items are shipped with biodegradable packing peanuts.

The three area entrepreneurs pick the products, said Homenick, while Vandenbrink added that each season will have different items for both boys and girls. A birthday box is also being developed with that box to carry a lower price tag and slightly fewer items.

“There’s no box quite like our box,” said Moldovan.

They hope that Dragon’s Den producers feel the same way. Moldovan said they got “really good feedback” when they auditioned in Windsor and hope to hear in the spring whether they’ve been approved for the CBC television show.

The boxes cost $49.99 per season or $179.99 for a yearly subscription. A birthday box will carry a $29.99 cost.

“The value of the box is more than what you are paying for,” said Vandenbrink.

The boxes ship within Canada and the United States, Moldovan added.

Their website is www.Fun-in-the-Box.com and they are also on Instagram and Facebook. The website also contains blogs and additional information about the founders.

“We want to help other parents create quality moments with their kids,” said Moldovan.