Mixed results for Bulldogs hockey team last week

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Bulldogs boys hockey team had mixed results in two games last week.

The Bulldogs were at home to the St. Joseph Lasers last Tuesday afternoon but had to play the game with a shortened bench as they only had about ten players available. A number of players weren’t able to play due to having other games with travel teams they play on while some missed the game due to injury or doctor’s appointments.

The lack of players showed over the course of the game as the Bulldogs ended up on the short end of an 8-2 decision at the Libro Centre. Sebastian Tronchin and Tyler Fraser scored the Bulldogs.

“We were definitely shorthanded,” said Bulldogs head coach Pat Garrett. “That’s a team we can beat if we have a full squad.”

Garrett said he was proud of the players that took part in the game but it was tough to stay in the game with six forwards, three defencemen and one goalie.

The fight for better playoff positioning resumed for the Bulldogs last Thursday afternoon in LaSalle as General Amherst battled the Sandwich Sabres to a 5-5 tie at the Vollmer Complex.

Fraser had a pair of goals in that game for General Amherst while Max Jones, Jake Peddie and Jacob Howson also scored for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs enter the WECSSAA boys hockey playoffs following the exam break.