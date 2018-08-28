Mission’s call for chair sponsorships gets positive results

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission put out a call recently for sponsorships for their new chairs and the community responded.

The first 50 of the new black chairs, which replace the aging second-hand chairs they’ve had for seven years, arrived last Thursday. When the call went out in the Aug. 15 edition of the River Town Times, the mission had already picked up 27 sponsorships. As of last Thursday afternoon, they had 95 of the 100 chairs sponsored.

The second shipment of 50 chairs is due later this year. They will be stored and used for special events.

Shirley Hitchcock, vice president of the mission’s board of directors, said they are thrilled with the new chairs.

“We are so excited,” said Hitchcock. “There is not any other community like ours. It’s unbelievable.”

The old chairs will be donated to a parish that one of the board members attends.

“We have a church that really does need them,” said Hitchcock.

Mission president Tim McAllister noted the people who come to the mission are excited and happy to get the new chairs.

“I think this is the first time we’ve had new chairs,” said McAllister. “We have always had used chairs.”

McAllister added they have been able to paint and fix up under the tabletops at the mission as well with volunteers and those who use the mission helping out.

“Everyone stepped up and made the job easy,” he said. “This place is like home to them. Everyone wants to play a part in the success of the mission.”

The fact that others are joining in to help out allows McAllister to “sit back and smile.”

Hitchcock added the volunteers at the mission have been tremendous with the volunteer board of directors also being very active.

If anyone wishes to sponsor a chair or donate to the mission in any way, visit www.aburgmission.ca, call 519-736-9140 or stop by the mission at 298 Victoria St. S.