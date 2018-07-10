Mission golf tournament raises approximately $6,500

By Ron Giofu

The organizer of the 11th annual Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission golf tournament is pleased with how this year’s event played out.

“This year, we did really well,” said Winston McAllister. “It was amazing weather and we had great support as always.”

There were 136 golfers this year, McAllister stated.

The tournament was held at Dominion Golf Course in LaSalle.

“We were up 40 golfers from last year’s tournament,” he said. “We had a lot of great support from a lot of great sponsors as they really helped us out.”

McAllister, son of mission board of directors president Tim McAllister, said he couldn’t put a finger on exactly why so many people came out this year, but added they have a good core group of golfers that attend with newcomers joining them.

“Hopefully people had fun and continue to come back,” said McAllister, who stated the tournament topped the $6,500 mark.

“Our eleven-year total to date is $62,600,” he said.

All proceeds will go directly back into the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission, he added.

“The mission is run 100 per cent by volunteers,” said McAllister. “Whatever their greatest need is, the money will be used to support that.”

McAllister added he thanks all the volunteers, sponsors, golfers and all who supported the July 7 tournament.

“There’s so many people who made this happen,” he said. “Without them, we wouldn’t have had the success we’ve had with this golf tournament.”

People understand why the mission is needed, he added.

“I th ink the need for the mission is clear,” said McAllister. “Some people fall on hard times. ‘People Helping People’ is their motto and they are here to help the community.”

The Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission is located at 298 Victoria St. S. and their phone number is 519-736-9140. For more information, visit www.aburgmission.ca or “like” them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AmherstburgMission.