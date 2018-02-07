Miracle League receives $2,500 donation

Through the CLAC Building Communities Together, Anchor Hydro and C.J. Bondy Plumbing made a generous donation of $2,500 to the Miracle League of Amherstburg.

Justin Hunt, born and raised in Amherstburg, owner of Anchor Hydro and C.J. Bondy Plumbing says that giving back to the community is his way to support the town of Amherstburg and Miracle League of Amherstburg.

“Supporting the town and projects within the town is very important to me. I grew up in this town and if we work together, we can make it a positive working and living environment,” said Hunt.

Anchor Hydro is also one of the corporate sponsors of the Miracle League of Amherstburg’s annual golf tournament held every August along with C.J. Bondy Plumbing being a team sponsor.

Chuck Bondy, president of the Miracle League of Amherstburg, would like to thank CLAC, Anchor Hydro, C.J. Bondy Plumbing and Justin for this generous donation and feels that working with each other within the town and its community is a way to build a foundation that will continue to grow and advance for the future.