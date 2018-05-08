Miracle League of Amherstburg returns with its spring season

By Ron Giofu

Athletes with the Miracle League of Amherstburg got to play ball last Saturday.

The Miracle League’s spring season got underway at the Miracle diamond located at the Libro Centre. Michele Vigneux, one of the Miracle League’s board members and its publicity director, said they have a large enrolment of players this year as 158 people have signed up.

The league, as it always has done, as featured players of a variety of ages from all around Windsor-Essex County and not just Amherstburg.

“That’s our highest number so far,” Vigneux said of the enrolment figure.

The Miracle League of Amherstburg features nine teams, with four games throughout the day. One game sees three teams rotate between batting and fielding to try and get all athletes with a disability the chance to play baseball.

Vigneux said this is a milestone year for the Miracle League of Amherstburg, as it turns 10-year-old in September. She added there are still families finding out there is a Miracle League in operation in Amherstburg.

“We’re happy to be still going strong,” she said.

The Miracle League of Amherstburg does need volunteers for the next seven weeks of the spring season. Vigneux said groups and businesses are welcome to come out and help as are individuals. She pointed out it is a great way for high school students to get their required 40 hours of volunteer service.

To volunteer, contact Janet at janetmlabuddyteam@gmail.com, Danielle at danielltmlabuddyteam@gmail.com, visit www.amherstburgmiracle.com or call 519-919-4641.

It is the first Miracle League in Canada and came to town with the aid of the Rotary Club of Amherstburg.