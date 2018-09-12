Miracle League of Amherstburg celebrates 10 years of smiles

By Christian Bouchard

It was all smiles and laughter as the Miracle League of Amherstburg kicked off their tenth season of baseball last Saturday.

The Miracle League of Amherstburg is home to players from around Windsor-Essex County with physical challenges or intellectual disabilities, giving them a chance to play baseball.

Since its inaugural year 10 years ago, the league has grown from 40 players on a dirt diamond to now having over 160 players. All games are played at the Miracle Diamond at the Libro Centre on a barrier-free rubberized surface allowing anyone with walkers or mobility issues to play. A typical game has teams rotating between batting and fielding, so all athletes get the chance to play.

Michelle Vigneux, one of the Miracle League’s board members and its publicity director said the community support has been exceptional. She added how thrilled she is to see how many people get to witness what the Miracle League represents.

“It stands for inclusiveness, it stands for opportunities, it stands for smiles,” said Vigneux. “You can come here in the worst mood and you’re guaranteed to walk away with the biggest smile. It helps us realize no matter who you are, whether you have small or big challenges, you can do almost anything, and you can make a difference in the lives of a whole bunch of people.”

Vigneux also acknowledged how important the help of volunteers is to the league’s success. On any given week, it can take anywhere from 100-200 volunteers.

“Some of the buddies need one-on-one support while others need a couple people to support them. The league also needs announcers, pitchers, umpires, a barbecue crew, a set up and take down crew, and people around to cheer and coordinate the volunteers,” said Vigneux.

Anyone interested in volunteering can check out the Miracle League of Amherstburg’s website at www.amherstburgmiracle.com. People can also call 519-919-4641 if they are interested in volunteering.