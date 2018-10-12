Miracle League keeps searching for volunteers

By Ron Giofu

The 2018 fall Miracle League of Amherstburg season is entering the home stretch but the “Help Wanted” sign is still out.

The Miracle League still needs volunteers to help them through the two remaining weeks of the schedule. Michele Vigneux, a board member with the Miracle League of Amherstburg, noted that people both youth and adult are welcome to come out.

“It’s great when we have business or community groups come out,” she said.

There are weeks, however, where it has been a “bit of a struggle” to get volunteers to come out and stay the entire day. There were only two volunteers that helped out the last game Sept. 29. Last week’s action was cancelled due to weather.

“We need volunteers for the safety of the players and to make it run smoothly,” explained Vigneux.

Games are at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. A lot of volunteer spots still remain, Vigneux added, and businesses and groups as well as individuals are welcome to help out.

It is a good opportunity for high school students to complete their 40 hours of community service that is needed for graduation, she also stated.

To volunteer, show up at the field for whatever games(s) you are available for or contact buddy leaders Janet at janetmlabuddyteam@gmail.com or Danielle at daniellemlabuddyteam@gmail.com.