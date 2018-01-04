Midget Majors surge during December

Special to the RTT

The month started with back to back tournaments in Fort Erie and LaSalle, and competition was stiff at both.

We made it to the quarterfinals in Fort Erie, but could not get past the Fort Erie Meteors, who had home ice advantage.

In LaSalle, we came out of the gates quickly with two wins, but would drop the next two and were outside looking in at the semi-finals, which came down to goal differential. The roster was fluid with some call-ups required, but would stabilize shortly after the tournaments.

The Bluewater League is where we saw the real positives this month. After losing to LaSalle to start, we would string together four straight wins bringing us to 7-3-0 in our last ten Bluewater games; among the top in the league.

The most notable victory was 3-1 over the first place Kent Cobras at their barn, handing them only their fourth loss this season. We would follow this up with a 4-1 win over LaSalle, where we had lost to them our previous three games.

We have two regular season games remaining in early January, before jumping straight into playdowns. (UPDATE: one of those games was a 4-1 win over Riverside at the WFCU Centre in Windsor.)

Please come out and support your Midget Major Stars!

—Submitted by Dustin Soulliere