Midget Majors make Silver Stick finals

Special to the RTT

The Amherstburg Stars midget major hockey team recently headed up the road to Petrolia for the Silver Stick Tournament.

After losing the first two game in the round robin, the midget majors had their backs against the wall in an elimination game against Strathroy Jr. Rockets.

The Stars got on the board first with a goal by Nolan Soulliere, but by the end of the first the Stars were down 3-1.

With two shorthanded goals in the second by Andrew Avolio and Alex DeSantis, the game was tied going into the third.

Desantis had a power play goal in the third but Strathroy tied it up.

In the final minutes, Lucas Gillen got the game winner to put the Stars into the semi-finals against St. Thomas.

The semi-finals didn’t start the way the midgets wanted. After falling behind, Ryan Hanley scored with seconds left in the first period.

Once again, the midgets gave up a goal and trailed 2-1 after two periods.

In the third period, Lucas Gillen and Ryan Hanley with his second goal of the game put the midgets up for good and Andrew Avolio add an empty net goal to send the Stars to the finals against Mt. Brydges.

With having only ten skaters for most of the tournament, the Stars ran out of gas in the finals. Mt. Brydges had a relentless attack and beat the Stars 5-0 to win the tournament. Nick Bozin was named player of the game for Amherstburg.