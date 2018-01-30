Midget Majors lose to Erie North Shore, fall behind in six-point series

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Stars midget majors are in a hole and will look to climb back into their six-point OMHA playdown series this weekend.

The Stars lost 4-1 to the Erie North Shore Storm last Saturday night at the Libro Centre. The Storm took a 2-0 lead early but Brock Beaudoin’s second period goal brought the Stars within one. However, the visitors scored two times late in the third period to put the game away.

“We’ve got to be better in our own zone,” commented forward Max Clifford, after Saturday night’s game.

Clifford said they have to concentrate on making the simple plays and not doing anything outside of their roles. He added they will put the game behind them and focus on Game 4, which is this Saturday in Harrow at 7:30 p.m.

“We can’t let this hang over our heads,” said Clifford.

The Stars face elimination this Saturday as Erie North Shore leads the six-point series four points to two.

“Everyone has to be better,” said Clifford. “We have to be better as a team and as individuals.”

Clifford added they have to keep moving forward and play like they did at the end of the 2017-18 Bluewater League regular season, when they had a six-game winning streak.

“We’re in a tough spot,” he admitted, but said they have to use it to motivate them and get back into the series.