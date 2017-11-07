Midget Majors host Elite 8 Brandy Peddie Memorial Tournament

The Amherstburg Stars midget major team was busy on the weekend, as the hockey team hosted the annual Elite 8 Brandy Peddie Memorial Tournament.

In addition to the Amherstburg Stars, the tournament featured some stiff competition from around this area and from around the province. Other teams included the defending OHF champion Bradford Bulldogs, the Erie North Shore Storm, the Essex Ravens, the Grimsby Peach Kings, the Innisfil Winterhawks, the London Jr. Mustangs and the St. Thomas Stars.

All games were played at the Libro Centre.

Amherstburg got off to a fast start Friday afternoon as they hosted the Erie North Shore Storm. The Stars beat Erie North Shore 5-1.

The scoring continued Saturday morning for the local Stars, as they defeated the Innisfil Winterhawks 6-1. The Stars played well in this contest with Dean DeLuca picking up a hat trick in the game. Amherstburg led 2-0 after one period on goals by Colton Taylor and Max Clifford and built a 5-0 lead after two periods with DeLuca scoring all three second period goals. Isaac Hammond scored in the third with Innisfil breaking the shutout in the final seconds for its goal.

The Stars lost their final game of the round-robin 4-1 Saturday night to London but advanced to the tournament semi-finals Sunday morning against Bradford. Unfortunately for Amherstburg, it was Bradford who picked up the 3-1 win to advance to the finals.

London defeated Bradford 6-3 in the finals.