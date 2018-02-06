Midget Majors eliminated from OMHA playdowns

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Stars midget major hockey team is in a place they are not used to in early February.

Eliminated in the first round of the OMHA playdowns.

The Stars were in Harrow Saturday night for the fourth game of their series with the Erie North Shore Storm with the latter completing the upset with a 4-2 victory.

The Storm – who had a 6-12-6 regular season – won the six-point series six points to two over the Stars (13-9-2).

After a scoreless first period, Isaac Hammond got Amherstburg on the board first just over two minutes into the second period. The Storm tied it later in the period and sent it to the third period tied 1-1.

The Storm got the game-winning goal with just 5:30 to play in the third period and added a pair of goals – including an empty net goal – to go up 4-1 before Max Clifford scored in the dying seconds to round out the scoring.

“We had a couple of bad bounces on the second (Storm) goal,” said Hammond, after the game.

Hammond indicated it was a matter of simply not being able to score enough goals in the series as well as in Game 4.

“We couldn’t get the puck in the net when we needed it,” he said. “We couldn’t get things to go our way.”

The Stars got down on themselves after the quick goals, Hammond added, and it was tough to come back as the goals came in the latter stages of the third period.

“We couldn’t get the job done when it mattered,” he said.

Hammond believed the team can still look back on a solid 2017-18 year.

“We had a good season,” said Hammond.

This year’s setback is surprising, given that the midget majors have won OMHA titles in 2010, 2011, 2014 and 2016 and OHF titles in 2011 and 2014.