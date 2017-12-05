Midget Major Stars trend in the right direction in November

It was a rough start to the month dropping our first game 4-0 to Belle River, but we would come back the following night with a convincing win (5-1 over Erie) in Game #1 of our Hosted Brandy Peddie Memorial Tournament

We went on to win Game #2 6-1 over Innisfil, but lost Game #3 4-1 to London, who would go on to win the tournament. The positive takeaway, was a hard fought battle in the semi-finals against the defending OMHA / OHF champions Bradford Bulldogs, where we lost 3-1 while running into a hot goaltender.

The remainder of the month was successful overall, despite a tough Bluewater schedule. With the exception of two losses to the top two Bluewater teams (Windsor 5-3 / Kent 5-1), we won 4 games outscoring our opponents 23-7, including a lopsided 6-1 win over a strong Belle River squad, who currently sits in 3rd place.

December is shaping up to be a busy month with back to back tournaments to start, and we hope we can carry the momentum as we approach playdowns.

Please come out and support your local Midget Major Stars!

—Courtesy of Dustin Soulliere