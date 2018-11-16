“Memphis Jazz & Soul” raises cash for Belle Vue Conservancy

By Ron Giofu

The Belle Vue Conservancy’s latest fundraiser brought a touch of Memphis to Amherstburg and raised about $5,000 towards the historic mansion’s restoration.

Shirley Curson-Prue, president of the Belle Vue Conservancy, said they sold out the “Memphis Jazz & Soul for Belle Vue” fundraiser held recently at The Artisan Grill.

“The gross revenue for the evening was over $10, 000 and I believe net proceeds will be over $5,000 to the ACF (Amherstburg Community Foundation),” said Curson-Prue. “Our current target is to raise money for the windows since I believe all that was required has been collected and paid for the roof.”

Before and after a Memphis-themed meal complete with brisket, chicken, ribs, blackened catfish and much more, the sell-out crowd of 80 people enjoyed the music of Renée King-Jackson and her Fabulous Foursome. King-Jackson did more soul than jazz and performed differently than a previous Belle Vue Conservancy fundraiser, added Curson-Prue.

“Not everyone attended both events. Of those who did, some I spoke to liked it better, and some liked the June concert more,” she said. “Same with the food, but overall it was a very good evening again from all reports.”

Curson-Prue added there is a planning meeting for the Belle Vue Conservancy’s working group this week so upcoming events should be able to be confirmed soon.

For more information about the Belle Vue Conservancy or to donate, visit www.bellevueconservancy.com.