Meadowview Estates subdivision debuts on “Parade of Homes”

By Ron Giofu

A brand new subdivision in Amherstburg has made its debut on the Windsor-Essex Home Builders’ “Parade of Homes.”

Prospective home buyers and curious onlookers got their first look at the Meadowview Estates subdivision, which sees homes currently under construction on the 34-acre site at the corner of Meloche Road and Simcoe St.

“It’s slated for 140 homes,” said Jason Laframboise, who developed the site with builder Norbert Bolger. “It’s a mix of semi-detached and single family homes.”

Laframboise and Mitchell Deslippe are selling the units Bolger is constructing with Laframboise stating that single family homes are custom builds. The semi-detached units come in two sizes, with 1,255 square foot units costing $299,900 and 1,470 square foot units selling for $339,900.

Interest in the subdivision has been great, even greater than Laframboise and Deslippe anticipated.

“It’s taken off so much faster than we thought it would,” said Deslippe. “It’s fantastic.”

“Sales are definitely exceeding what we thought they would,” added Laframboise.

Laframboise said, “we literally just completed our first model” and that comes after ten years of work by himself and Bolger to get the subdivision off the ground.

“It’s been a long haul but it’s definitely rewarding,” he said, of finally having homes going up.

They are currently in phase one of the subdivision, with that including 54 homes, but Laframboise believes they may soon have to look at starting phase two. He estimates the subdivision will be fully constructed within three to five years with a commercial development also possible on the Simcoe St. side of the development.

Many of the people looking at the semi-detached units are retirees and empty-nesters, with Deslippe adding families are also taking a look at the single family homes. People who are looking at the units love the location, said Laframboise, including the availability of walking paths and bicycle lanes nearby.

Laframboise and Deslippe estimate the Meadowview Estates subdivision will generate roughly $42-45 million in sales when all is said and done.

“It’s fantastic for the Town of Amherstburg,” said Deslippe. “It’s great for the residents. It generates tax dollars.”