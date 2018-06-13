McGregor Music Festival plays on despite weather

By Ron Giofu

It was cooler than normal and wetter than organizers would have preferred.

However, the McGregor Music Festival was presented Sunday afternoon and evening at Co-An Park undaunted.

Crowds were slightly lower and the entrants in the car show that was also held during the festival also saw a decline in participants this year but the organizing committee was still pleased with how the event unfolded. Committee chair Sue LeClair said those who came out “brought their money” and still gave where they could.

“This morning, I didn’t think we were going to get this many,” said LeClair, who stated around 4:30 p.m. they had about 500 people on the grounds at various points during the day.

It was the 29th McGregor Music Festival and proceeds went to the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

“It’s the only event for the Cancer Centre Foundation in Essex County,” LeClair stated. “We want Windsor to have the best equipment at the cancer clinic.”

The event hits even closer to home for the committee, as LeClair noted one of its members is now battling cancer.

“We have a committee member fighting it now and we want her and everyone else to have everything possible at the cancer centre,” she said.

Specific projects this year’s proceeds will go towards will be video conferencing equipment and the patient assistance fund. Houida Kassem, executive director with the foundation, explained that if people are struggling to pay their mortgage, transportation costs or with other expenses such as utilities, the patient assistance fund can help.

“To date, we have helped over 700 people,” she said. “If it wasn’t for people like Sue and her committee of volunteers, that would not happen. It’s like a labour of love for their volunteers.”

The hope is that the festival raises more than the record $39,000 established in 2017, but LeClair had her fingers crossed the weather wouldn’t put a damper on those efforts. To date, she estimated the McGregor Music Festival has surpassed $250,000 in its first 28 years.

Kassem agreed with LeClair that if a patient is going to be treated in Windsor, they want the best possible equipment for them. She said the festival has grown over the years and it is a testament to the festival’s popularity.

Bands included C2C Entertainment, the All-Star Band, Rio Michaels, Exit 31, Brand X, Jammin 4 Wellness, Lookin’ Back and Bad Moustache. There were a number of raffles and draws as well with the pig auction matching last year’s record of $1,200. A final fundraising total for this year’s festival will not be known until July.

LeClair, who expressed thanks to all of the festival’s sponsors, said even though next year is the 30th annual festival, the committee will likely keep things the same.

“We’re not changing anything,” she said. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”