McGregor Community Christmas Dinner draws a full crowd

By Christian Bouchard

The McGregor Community Christmas Dinner saw a steady stream of people go through the Columbian Hall Sunday evening.

The turkey dinner was presented by the Knights of Columbus #2844 and the McGregor Squirettes of Mary #1001. For a 22nd year, members of the community were welcomed to a free dinner, however, donations were accepted.

“The whole purpose is to bring everyone together, so nobody eats by themselves at Christmas,” said Laura Belanger, chief councilor for the Squirettes of Mary.

The Squirettes is an all-girl organization of approximately three members ranging from 10 to 18 years old. The girls helped with the dinner via a long list of various tasks, including greeting people at the door, serving the food, helping Santa, washing dishes and cleaning up.

According to Belanger, the Squirettes even did deliveries as they didn’t want any barriers to the dinner which would stop people from enjoying a hot meal.

Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, the Squirettes were also able to support a household care pack program. The bags included basic items such as toothbrushes, toilet tissues, and other personal items.

Of the nearly 700 people expected in attendance, Santa Claus was perhaps the most recognizable. In addition to taking photos, he also brought hats and mittens, colouring books and crayons.

While Belanger said how grateful and general people are, she wishes the event could happen more than once a year without Christmas having to be the ultimate motivation.

“I wish we can do this all year long,” added Belanger. “If this brings people together and makes people happy, I wish this continues throughout the year.”