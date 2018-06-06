Man scared off after entering home on Stone Ridge Cr.

The Amherstburg Police Service are investigating an incident were an unknown male entered a home on Stone Ridge Cr.

Amherstburg police say the man entered the home in the 200 block of Stone Ridge Cr. Two teenage girls were home at the time and screamed, causing the male to run from the residence. Police say the man was wearing a black tank top. He reportedly came through an unlocked door, police add.

Police searched the area but could not locate the man. Nothing was taken from the home, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Amherstburg police or Crime Stoppers.

It was reported Saturday around 9:40 p.m.

Mischief Amherstburg police are investigating a mischief complaint at a business in the 200 block of Dalhousie St. It was reported last Wednesday that the front window of the Society St. Vincent de Paul store had been smashed out. There are no suspects at the present time and the matter is still under investigation.

*Amherstburg police arrested a 43-year-old man Friday after he allegedly damaged a lower window at a local church. Amherstburg police were called to the 120 block of Simcoe St. and arrested the man. He was charged with mischief, police say. It occurred around 6:05 p.m.

Thefts Amherstburg police were called to the 100 block of Fryer St. for a report that a 24-foot extension ladder had been stolen sometime over the previous night. It was reported Saturday around 6:35 p.m. There are no suspects at the present time.

*A vehicle was broken into in the 400 block of Amlin St. with it being reported to police Sunday around 8:20 a.m. Police say the back window was smashed and change and headphones were taken from the vehicle.

Stats There were 23 charges laid under the Highway Traffic Act and related regulations last week. There were eight 911 hang-up calls and 11 alarm calls that the Amherstburg Police Service also responded to.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service