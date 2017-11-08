Man faces multiple charges after McLellan Ave. incident

A local man faces multiple charges after an alleged confrontation at a home on McLellan Ave.

Amherstburg police say that around 9 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 300 block of McLellan and ended up arresting and charging a 23-year-old Amherstburg man after an alleged confrontation with another male at the home.

The accused faces charges of mischief, assault and failure to comply with a probation order, police say. There were no injuries.

Other mischief Amherstburg police was called to a home at the corner of Virginia Ave. and States Ave. last Wednesday around 5:15 p.m. for a mischief complaint. Police say a vehicle ran over the lawn, causing damage. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle and there are no suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

*A door was damaged at a home on Waterfoam St. and it was reported to police around 9:50 p.m. Oct. 30. Police say a white SUV was seen driving away from the home but police have not been able to locate the vehicle.

Thefts A vehicle was stolen from a home in the 9500 block of Walker Road Sunday night. A Dodge Ram pickup was reported stolen. Details are few as it is early in the investigation but more information is expected over the coming week.

*A home was entered on Mickle Dr. It was reported Oct. 31 around 4 p.m. Items were moved around in the home but it is unclear what was taken. Police say entry was gained through a window.

*A 28-year-old Amherstburg man was charged with adult transportation fraud after allegedly taking a cab/UBER and not paying for it. Police were called to a Seymour St. address regarding the matter Saturday around 8:30 p.m.

*A vehicle was entered in the 200 block of Dalhousie St. early Saturday morning. Police say a vehicle was entered and an iPod was stolen. There are no suspects and the matter was reported around 1:45 a.m.

*There are no suspects after a youth had a bag of candy stolen Halloween night. Amherstburg police say someone in a skull mask pushed a youth against a fence on Richmond St., took the bag of candy and left the scene. There are no suspects or injuries. It was reported Oct. 31 around 9:50 p.m.

Stats There were 45 traffic-related charges laid last week. Amherstburg police also dealt with three 911 hang-up calls and 11 alarm calls.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service